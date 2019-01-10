CC Sabathia hopes the Yankees sign Manny Machado and says hustle comments are 'not a worry'

Spring training opens in approximately five weeks and 26-year-old mega-talents Manny Machado and Bryce Harper remain unsigned. Those two will be paid handsomely soon enough. For now, even Machado and Harper are getting caught up in the free agent freeze.

The New York Yankees have had an active offseason to date and they remain in the mix for Machado. During the most recent episode of his podcast, left-hander CC Sabathia discussed the possibility of Machado signing with the Yankees, and he seemed all for it. NJ.com's Brendan Kuty provided a transcription:

"If we could get Manny (Machado), that would be awesome. Awesome," Sabathia said on his latest #R2C2 podcast with Ryan Ruocco. "I would love to have him in our lineup and our clubhouse and around. But, it is what it is. I hope he signs. But if not, we'll keep going." ... "Obviously he's not getting the offers that he wants. And if it comes back around, everything being even, how do you not sign with the Yankees?"

Didi Gregorius will miss the start of the coming season as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery. The Yankees did sign Troy Tulowitzki as a stopgap, but he's not expected to stand in the way of a potential Machado deal. In fact, the plan would be Tulowitzki at shortstop and Machado at third base, with Miguel Andujar moving to another position. The Yankees will happily make room in the lineup for Machado should he sign with the club.

As for Machado's comments about never being "Johnny Hustle," Sabathia said it doesn't bother him. He jokingly referred to former teammate Robinson Cano, who was also known to jog out ground balls while providing superstar production.

"It's not a worry for me," Sabathia said. "He's fine. It is what it is. (Robinson) Cano did the same thing, he just didn't tell you. But he was out there every day."

Sabathia is not the only Yankee to say he'd welcome Machado to the team. A few days ago Tulowitzki was asked about the possibility of a Machado signing, and he said he'd welcome it. "I signed up to be a Yankee because I want to play with the best players, so if Manny's one of those guys, I think that would be awesome," Tulowitzki said.

I'm not sure we needed Sabathia's podcast to know he'd like to have Machado as a teammate. Machado has worn Sabathia out as an opponent, hitting .339/.379/.694 with five home runs in 62 head-to-head plate appearances.