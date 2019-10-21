CC Sabathia retires: Yankees, athletes and fans send praise and bid farewell on Twitter
CC Sabathia's time in pinstripes, and in the MLB, officially comes to an end
New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is officially hanging up his cleats. After suffering a shoulder injury in the ALCS against Astros and being dropped from the roster on Friday, the 39-year-old announced his retirement on Monday. The veteran left-hander made the official announcement on social media:
"It all started in Vallejo, CA in my grandma's backyard throwing grapefruits at a folding chair. I could have never imagined how much this game has meant to me since. Through the ups and downs, baseball has always been my home. From Cleveland, to Milwaukee, to New York and everywhere in between, I'm so thankful to have experienced this journey with every teammate past and present. All I ever wanted to do was to be a great teammate and win. I'm so proud of this year's team, we fought til the end. Love you guys! I'm going to miss going out there on the mound and competing , but it's time to say farewell. Thank you, Baseball."
Following the post, that also added "Thank you New York," with a photo of him tipping his cap and many responded with support for the forever Yankee.
The Yankees kicks off the praise on social media.
The Milwaukee Brewers, Sabathia's team during the 2008 season, also chimed in with gratitude.
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes took to Twitter to send well wishes to No. 52 and said he was a class act on and off the field.
Now former teammate and fellow pitcher Jonathan Holder also wanted to share some love for the recent retiree and had high praise, saying he was the "best teammate and competitor I have ever witnessed."
Mets second baseman called him a first ballot Hall of Famer in his post to Sabathia.
It was not just athletes and teams that wanted to thank Sabathia for everything he did in the baseball world, fans wanted to show their support as well.
The message from fans were consistent, thank you's, well wishes and predictions that he will end up in the Hall of Fame.
Sabathia's retirement announcement comes just a few days after the Yankees were eliminated by the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS. The 19-year career ended with a shoulder injury in Game 4 of the series where he gave it all he had and said, "I threw until I couldn't anymore."
