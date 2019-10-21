CC Sabathia retires: Yankees, athletes and fans send praise and bid farewell on Twitter

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is officially hanging up his cleats. After suffering a shoulder injury in the ALCS against Astros and being dropped from the roster on Friday, the 39-year-old announced his retirement on Monday. The veteran left-hander made the official announcement on social media:

"It all started in Vallejo, CA in my grandma's backyard throwing grapefruits at a folding chair. I could have never imagined how much this game has meant to me since. Through the ups and downs, baseball has always been my home. From Cleveland, to Milwaukee, to New York and everywhere in between, I'm so thankful to have experienced this journey with every teammate past and present. All I ever wanted to do was to be a great teammate and win. I'm so proud of this year's team, we fought til the end. Love you guys! I'm going to miss going out there on the mound and competing , but it's time to say farewell. Thank you, Baseball."

Following the post, that also added "Thank you New York," with a photo of him tipping his cap and many responded with support for the forever Yankee.

The Yankees kicks off the praise on social media.

“Thank you. It’s been an amazing 11 years. I’ve loved every minute of it here in the Bronx.” -@CC_Sabathia



We've loved every minute of it too, CC 💙 #LegaCCy pic.twitter.com/7e9z0F517q — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 18, 2019

The Milwaukee Brewers, Sabathia's team during the 2008 season, also chimed in with gratitude.

We are grateful to be a part of the #LegaCCy. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/MANtGIVPn2 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 18, 2019

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes took to Twitter to send well wishes to No. 52 and said he was a class act on and off the field.

Congrats brother. Class act on and off the field! Unbelievable career. #LegaCCy https://t.co/aX3BqeBFVl — Yoenis Cespedes (@ynscspds) October 21, 2019

Now former teammate and fellow pitcher Jonathan Holder also wanted to share some love for the recent retiree and had high praise, saying he was the "best teammate and competitor I have ever witnessed."

Best wishes in retirement. So thankful I got to spend a few years around this guy. Best teammate and competitor I have ever witnessed. #legaCCy https://t.co/Ava4Q54oQo — Jonathan Holder (@Jholder14) October 21, 2019

Mets second baseman called him a first ballot Hall of Famer in his post to Sabathia.

First Ballot Hall of Famer. Enjoy retirement brother. #LegaCCy https://t.co/nrWC5vD9jd — Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) October 21, 2019

It was not just athletes and teams that wanted to thank Sabathia for everything he did in the baseball world, fans wanted to show their support as well.

The message from fans were consistent, thank you's, well wishes and predictions that he will end up in the Hall of Fame.

Thank you for your 10 years in pinstripes big guy. You gave us everything you had. See you in the Hall! #LegaCCy pic.twitter.com/rt9zzY6NiE — Nicolas Viglione (@nickviglione) October 18, 2019

Sabathia's retirement announcement comes just a few days after the Yankees were eliminated by the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS. The 19-year career ended with a shoulder injury in Game 4 of the series where he gave it all he had and said, "I threw until I couldn't anymore."