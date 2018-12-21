CC Sabathia undergoes heart procedure to clear blockage after experiencing chest pain while exercising

Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia underwent angioplasty for a blocked artery on Dec. 11, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Sabathia had the procedure in which doctors insert a stent to open the artery after experiencing chest pain, acid reflux and an unusual amount of sweating while exercising.

Updated story on CC Sabathia’s heart procedure, with statement from #Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. Story unlocked, free to all. https://t.co/AvNBmO0EnS — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2018

"CC was experiencing some chest pain which turned out to be a blockage in one artery to his heart," said Sabathia's agent, Kyle Thousand of Roc Nation Sports, said in a statement to The Athletic. "A procedure was done to insert a stent to clear the blockage on Dec. 11. CC is doing great and will be reporting to spring training on time to get ready to play for his upcoming final season in 2019."

If Sabathia passes a stress test scheduled for Jan. 8, he will be able to return to his normal routine ahead of spring training. Yankees pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Tampa on Feb. 13.

"We are thankful that CC was smart enough to convey his symptoms to our medical staff, and in turn they immediately engaged NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, who quickly determined the root cause of what ailed him," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said in a statement. "We are also encouraged that the procedure CC underwent was performed as planned. He is such a dynamic person beyond his excellence on the field, and we will proceed with his health at the forefront of our priorities. We will continue to follow the guidance and expertise of the doctors — who have conveyed that CC will report as scheduled to Tampa in February to prepare for the 2019 season."

The 38-year-old left-hander recently re-signed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Yankees. The 2019 season will be Sabathia's 19th in the majors and his final one. He announced it would be his last year playing baseball in a video posted on his Twitter page.

Sabathia was 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA -- his lowest mark since 2012 -- and 140 strikeouts in 153 innings last season.