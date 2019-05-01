CC Sabathia's 3,000th strikeout garnered terrific reactions from former teammates and opponents
CC made history on Tuesday
On Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks (ARI 3, NYY 1), Yankees' veteran CC Sabathia became the 17th pitcher in MLB history, and only the third lefty behind Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton, to join the 3,000-strikeout club.
Sabathia's teammates and coaches shared high-fives and hugs with him after the milestone strikeout.
Then, his family made its way down from their seats and they were able to celebrate the achievement together. Sabathia's mother, Margie, along with his wife, Amber, and their four kids had been following him around throughout the Yankees road trip, waiting for the moment.
Here's the complete list of strikeout victims from Sabathia's 19-year long MLB career:
Former teammates and opponents alike took to Twitter to congratulate the big lefty on his accomplishment.
At the end of last season, Sabathia signed a one-year deal with the Yankees and announced that he would be retiring following the 2019 season. Sabathia, 38, is a six-time All-Star, two-time MLB wins leader, 2009 World Series champion, 2009 AL Championship Series MVP and 2007 AL Cy Young winner. Our own Mike Axisa took a closer look at Sabathia's Hall of Fame chances.
