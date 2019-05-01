CC Sabathia's 3,000th strikeout garnered terrific reactions from former teammates and opponents

On Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks (ARI 3, NYY 1), Yankees' veteran CC Sabathia became the 17th pitcher in MLB history, and only the third lefty behind Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton, to join the 3,000-strikeout club.

Sabathia's teammates and coaches shared high-fives and hugs with him after the milestone strikeout.

Then, his family made its way down from their seats and they were able to celebrate the achievement together. Sabathia's mother, Margie, along with his wife, Amber, and their four kids had been following him around throughout the Yankees road trip, waiting for the moment.

The Sabathia fam reacts to K #️⃣3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/wxNaRBOQWr — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 1, 2019

Thank you to all the fans, friends, teammates and family who have supported me. I am Blessed. pic.twitter.com/psFhWEirYB — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) May 1, 2019

Here's the complete list of strikeout victims from Sabathia's 19-year long MLB career:

Congrats to CC Sabathia on his 3000th career strikeout... Here's a never ending list of every player he's struck out along the way. pic.twitter.com/Z1u32Gp3NQ — Daren Willman (@darenw) May 1, 2019

Former teammates and opponents alike took to Twitter to congratulate the big lefty on his accomplishment.

Congrats to my brother and teammate @CC_Sabathia on joining the 3,000 strikeout club! #LegaCCy https://t.co/6atDa5DfPh — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) May 1, 2019

Congrats on 3K my brother @CC_Sabathia. Well deserved. Future Hall of Famer. #LegaCCy pic.twitter.com/yEVgxwsy2K — Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) May 1, 2019

A great player and an even better person. Congrats on a historic #LegaCCy my friend. pic.twitter.com/0IZCXg3etq — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) May 1, 2019

Congrats Big Man! I contributed to those 3000 Ks. Great dude, happy for you CC! https://t.co/p8mrZs1GWC — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) May 1, 2019

Congrats big dawg!! 3000 K’s 😳😳 https://t.co/SjUrPxm86n — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) May 1, 2019

At the end of last season, Sabathia signed a one-year deal with the Yankees and announced that he would be retiring following the 2019 season. Sabathia, 38, is a six-time All-Star, two-time MLB wins leader, 2009 World Series champion, 2009 AL Championship Series MVP and 2007 AL Cy Young winner. Our own Mike Axisa took a closer look at Sabathia's Hall of Fame chances.