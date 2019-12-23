Cesar Hernandez inks one-year deal with Cleveland as team fills opening at second base, report says
Hernandez had been non-tendered earlier this winter by the Phillies
More than a week has passed since Cleveland traded ace Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers in exchange for reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. In the deal's aftermath, we outlined four areas where Cleveland would be wise to invest its saving, including second base.
One player who made particular sense for Cleveland was Cesar Hernandez, a veteran who had been non-tendered by the Philadelphia Phillies earlier in the winter.
Here's what we wrote:
Depending on the source, Cleveland's current starting second baseman is either Christian Arroyo, Andrew Velazquez, or Yu Chang. Nothing against those fine folks, but clearly Mike Chernoff and crew could stand to upgrade. Fortunately, Chernoff seems to know as much. Cleveland has already been connected to Cesar Hernandez, who was non-tendered by the Philadelphia Phillies due to a projected arbitration prize exceeding $11 million.
Hernandez has hit .274/.353/.396 (98 OPS+) over the last three seasons, and overall profiles as a two-to-three-win player. Jason Kipnis, for reference, hit for an 86 OPS+ and notched a total of 2.4 Wins Above Replacement over the last three years, per Baseball-Reference's calculations. In that sense, Hernandez would be a clear and much-needed step up from what Cleveland had.
Sure enough, on Monday Cleveland agreed to terms with Hernandez on a one-year deal worth $6 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Hernandez is the first noteworthy addition of Cleveland's winter, and he arrives at a time when trade rumors are circulating about shortstop Francisco Lindor and starter Mike Clevinger. Whether the Hernandez signing is indicative of what Cleveland intends to do with Lindor and Clevinger is anyone's guess -- someone has to play second base regardless -- but for the time being it does seem like a step in the right direction for a franchise that could use it.
Next up on Cleveland's docket is addressing the outfield. In the aforementioned post, we named Kole Calhoun and Corey Dickerson as potential fits.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rumors: Marlins sign Cervelli
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Monday
-
Unsigned top 50 free agents: Best fits
Here's the most sensible landing spot for the best available free agents
-
Boras hits billion-dollar mark
Boras clients have cleared $1 billion this winter
-
What will Dodgers do without Ryu?
The Dodgers could make a blockbuster trade to upgrade their rotation, but it's no guarantee
-
Report: Blue Jays, Ryu agree to deal
The Blue Jays have added another free agent starter
-
2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents this winter
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night