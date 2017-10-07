Chapman apologizes for 'accidentally liking' Instagram post calling for Joe Girardi's job
Girardi has been getting ripped for failing to challenge a game-changing hit-by-pitch Friday
The Yankees dropped a heartbreaker in Friday's Game 2 of the ALDS to the Indians, blowing an 8-3 lead en route to a 9-8 walk-off loss in 13 innings (box score). In the wake of this crushing defeat, manager Joe Girardi came under fire from all directions, but did one of these broadsides gain approval by his own player?
The pivotal moment came when Girardi failed to challenge a Lonnie Chisenhall hit-by-pitch. Replays showed the ball hit the knob of the bat, which would've led to an inning-ending foul tip strike three -- but did not, allowing the inning to continue. Francisco Lindor followed with a grand slam that changed the game. Cleveland went on to win and leads the best-of-five series 2-0. It was a big mistake on Girardi's part..
Following the game, astute observers noted Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman "liked" an Instagram post calling Girardi an imbecile. The post was quickly "unliked," but the internet never forgets, so here's a screen grab:
My first thought was no, Chapman did not actually "like" that post himself. His social media manager or someone with his agent must've done it, right? Well, no. Chapman did do it. He said it was an accident, and on Saturday he apologized to Girardi during the team's workout.
So there you have it. The old "accidentally liking an Instagram post calling your manager an imbecile" mistake.
