The Cincinnati Reds will call up one of the top pitching prospects in baseball this week. Right-hander Chase Burns, the No. 2 overall pick in last summer's draft, will make his MLB debut Tuesday night against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park, GM Brad Meador said Saturday. The move comes after veteran lefty Wade Miley hit the injured list with a flexor strain.

"We're trying to give ourselves every chance to win and be in this, and right now we feel like Chase gives us the best chance, and it's time to go," Meador told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "... Our guys have fought back and had a good run here, and then losing Hunter (Greene) and then losing Wade. It might have come a little quicker than we wanted, but I think he's ready."

Greene has been on the injured list since June 3 with a groin strain and a back issue, and it is expected to be an extended absence. The Reds are also without rotation options Rhett Lowder (forearm strain), Carson Spiers (shoulder impingement), and Brandon Williamson (Tommy John surgery) in addition to Greene and Miley. All those injuries opened the door for Burns.

Burns, 22, has been electric in the minors this season, pitching to a 1.77 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 66 innings. Triple-A Statcast data says his fastball has sat 98 mph and topped out at 100.5 mph, and batters have missed with exactly half their swings against his slider. The former Wake Forest star will bring premium power stuff to Cincinnati's rotation.

Our R.J. Anderson ranked Burns the 15th-best prospect in baseball entering 2025, and the third best pitching prospect behind Jackson Jobe (Detroit Tigers) and Andrew Painter (Philadelphia Phillies). The case can be made he's the best prospect in the minors right now. Here's the preseason write-up:

Burns didn't pitch after being selected with the No. 2 pick in last summer's draft. He'd already thrown 100 innings on the year, or 20 more innings than his previous high. Once he does take a professional mound for the first time, he should find himself on the inside track to the majors. Burns has a well-rounded arsenal, including an explosive upper-90s fastball and two high-quality breaking balls. He has good control, having walked fewer than three batters per nine innings in college, though he could stand to improve his command. Any gains on that front ought to give him No. 2 starter upside.

Burns will be the first pitcher and the sixth player from the 2024 draft class to reach the big leagues, joining Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals), Nick Kurtz (Athletics), Ryan Johnson, Christian Moore (Los Angeles Angels), and Cam Smith (Houston Astros).

Cincinnati's walk-off loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday (STL 6, CIN 5 in 11 innings) was their third straight defeat. Prior to that, they'd won nine times in 11 games to get back into the postseason race. The Reds are 39-38 with a plus-31 run differential. They are 7 ½ games out in the NL Central but only three games behind the third wild-card spot with plenty of season to play.