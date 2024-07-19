Chase Burns, the Wake Forest right-hander chosen No. 2 in last Sunday's Major League Baseball draft, has agreed to a record-setting pact with the Cincinnati Reds that includes a $9.25 million bonus, according to MLB.com. Burns' signing bonus will eclipse the previous record for the highest signing bonus in draft history ($9 million), which was established last summer by Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes.

It's worth noting that slot value for the No. 2 slot was $9.785 million, meaning the Reds technically still signed Burns to an underslot agreement. In turn, they'll be able to use those savings elsewhere in their draft class.

Here's a look at the 10 richest signing bonuses in MLB draft history:

Coming into the draft, CBS Sports ranked Burns as the third-best prospect in the class. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Back in February, we posed this question: "Can Burns, plus Wake Forest's genius pitching development crew (led by biomechanist Dr. Kristen Nicholson), equal this year's Paul Skenes?" Sure enough, Burns broadly followed the Skenes arc, transferring to another program ahead of his draft year and better harnessing a power arsenal that should ensure an early selection. Burns averaged nearly two strikeouts per inning thanks to a high-grade arsenal that features a rising upper-90s fastball, a swing-and-miss bullet slider, and a curveball. (He also has a seldom-used changeup.) His delivery might make you think of Matt Garza, but these deuces aren't so wild: He reliably walked fewer than 8% of the batters he faced in college, including less than 6% of those he faced this year in ACC play. Burns has all the makings of a well-above-average starter, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if he becomes the first pitcher in this class to make their big-league debut.

Burns is the highest selected player to reach an agreement so far. It's at least possible that Burns' hold on the record will be short-lived given that No. 1 pick Travis Bazzana (Guardians) and No. 3 pick Charlie Condon (Rockies) remain unsigned.