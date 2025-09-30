Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter could become the sixth player in Major League Baseball history to make their big-league debut during the postseason on Tuesday, when Cleveland opens its Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers (GameTracker). The Guardians announced that DeLauter, who partook in the club's workouts on Monday, had made their roster.

DeLauter, who turns 24 on Oct. 8, is a former first-round pick who has battled injuries throughout his professional career. In 34 Triple-A games this season, he hit .278/.383/.476 with five home runs and nearly as many walks (22) as strikeouts (23). DeLauter has not played in a regulation game since July, having undergone wrist surgery to correct a fractured hamate bone. Nonetheless, the Guardians seem to view him as one of their best outfield options -- an assessment that is difficult to argue against given the production (or lack thereof) they've received from the alternatives.

Here's a look at how the top-used Guardians outfielders not named Steven Kwan have played:

Player PA OPS+ Ángel Martínez 484 73 Nolan Jones 403 68 Jhonkensy Noel 153 31 C.J. Kayfus 138 94 Johnathan Rodríguez 77 72 George Valera 48 107

CBS Sports ranked DeLauter as the third best prospect in the Guardians system entering the season, writing the following:

DeLauter is an intriguing, polished prospect who continues to be plagued by durability woes. He's appeared in just 96 professional regular season games since being drafted in 2022, with 39 of those appearances coming this past year. (DeLauter also saw action in the Arizona Fall League in an attempt to gain back lost repetitions.) He's capable of contributing in each of the triple-slash categories when he's active, and a prolonged clean bill of health would likely see him secure an everyday role. Unfortunately, he's about to enter his age-23 season without a single year with 300 or more plate appearances. DeLauter won't be on this list next trip around the sun: either because he'll have graduated, or because he'll have gotten injured again.

Other players to make their MLB debuts during the playoffs include Tampa Bay Rays lefty Shane McClanahan, Miami Marlins lefty Ryan Weathers, former Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff, former Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi, and former Athletics infielder Mark Kiger, who finished his career without appearing in a regular season game.