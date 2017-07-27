Chicago mayor rejects Cubs' request to lift cap on night games at Wrigley Field

Now that the Chicago Cubs have won a World Series in the last century, their most distinguishable burden is their schedule, which features tons and tons of day games. The reason for the Cubs' sunshine-heavy home slate is simple: Wrigley Field is located in a neighborhood, making night tilts a greater inconvenience for the surrounding residents.

Still, the Cubs aren't happy about the situation. President of baseball operations Crane Kenney expressed that sentiment during a radio interview when he was asked why the Cubs were hosting two consecutive day games against the White Sox. It just so happens that Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel ain't having none of this nonsense, per the Chicago Sun-Times:

The Cubs made the choice to trade concerts for night games at Wrigley Field because they don't have to share the take with other teams -- and now, they must "live with the consequences," mayor Rahm Emanuel said Wednesday.



Emanuel flatly rejected a request by his longtime nemesis -- Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney -- to lift the cap on night games at Wrigley to allow for the 54 games under the lights that most other Major League teams play.

Emanuel asserts the Cubs opted for more concerts than night games because those are an unshared revenue source. The Cubs, meanwhile, are arguing that they're being put at a competitive disadvantage by 1. having so many day games, and 2. having to allocate their night dates between concerts and games.

Of course, it's hard to feel too bad for the Cubs -- who, uh, won last year's World Series and print money like few other teams can -- but this is something to keep an eye on all the same, if only because it's an increasingly rare occasion where a politician is standing up to a team.