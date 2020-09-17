The Chicago White Sox are heading to the postseason for the first time since 2008. After a come-from-behind victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday (CHW 4, MIN 3) at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox became the second Major League Baseball club, after the Los Angeles Dodgers, to clinch a playoff spot. They're the first American League team to clinch a postseason berth.

Entering Thursday's night slate of game, the White Sox hold a three-game lead over the Twins in the American League Central. This year's postseason will consist of an expanded, 16-team field. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expects the league's expanded postseason format to remain beyond 2020.

Three of our CBS Sports MLB scribes predicted that the White Sox would come out on top in the AL Central's highly competitive three-team race. A division title ensures home field advantage in the Wild Card Series. The White Sox's magic number to take the AL Central crown is now eight games.

In Thursday's win, AL MVP candidate Jose Abreu kept the Sox in the game. He knocked a solo home run -- his 17th on the season -- in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1, and again was the tying run in the seventh with an RBI single.

At 33-years-old, Abreu is having the best season of his career since his AL Rookie of the Year campaign in 2014. We wrote about why the veteran first baseman is a big part in the White Sox are returning to the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

Up until 2020, the White Sox club had not recorded a winning record since the 2012 season when they finished 85-77. After a four-year long rebuild, beginning with the Chris Sale trade, the White Sox have cemented their status as contenders. Their 2020 success is in part thanks to the club's free agent spending spree this offseason and pairing that with their large pool of talented young players.

The White Sox will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.