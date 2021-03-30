usatsi-126093351.jpg
The 2021 Major League Baseball season is almost here. Opening Day is set for April 1, and MLB is returning to a full, 162-game schedule this year. The chase for playoff spots begins in April, and the White Sox look like a serious contender in the American League.

The White Sox made the expanded postseason last year, and their goal will be to play deeper into October this year. Chicago is led by an impressive lineup, featuring Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu and has a new manager in Tony La Russa.

White Sox April schedule

DATEOPPTIME / TVVENUE
Apr 1, 2021L.A. Angels10:05 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Apr 2, 2021L.A. Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Apr 3, 2021L.A. Angels9:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Apr 4, 2021L.A. Angels8:37 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Apr 5, 2021Seattle10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 6, 2021Seattle10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 7, 2021Seattle4:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 8, 2021vs Kansas City4:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 10, 2021vs Kansas City2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 11, 2021vs Kansas City2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 12, 2021vs Cleveland8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 13, 2021vs Cleveland8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 14, 2021vs Cleveland8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 15, 2021vs Cleveland2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 16, 2021Boston7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 17, 2021Boston4:05 pmFenway Park
Apr 18, 2021Boston1:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 19, 2021Boston11:10 amFenway Park
Apr 20, 2021Cleveland6:10 pmProgressive Field
Apr 21, 2021Cleveland6:10 pmProgressive Field
Apr 23, 2021vs Texas8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 24, 2021vs Texas7:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 25, 2021vs Texas2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 27, 2021vs Detroit8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 28, 2021vs Detroit8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 29, 2021vs Detroit8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 30, 2021vs Cleveland8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field