The 2021 Major League Baseball season is almost here. Opening Day is set for April 1, and MLB is returning to a full, 162-game schedule this year. The chase for playoff spots begins in April, and the White Sox look like a serious contender in the American League.

The White Sox made the expanded postseason last year, and their goal will be to play deeper into October this year. Chicago is led by an impressive lineup, featuring Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu and has a new manager in Tony La Russa.

White Sox April schedule