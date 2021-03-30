The 2021 Major League Baseball season is almost here. Opening Day is set for April 1, and MLB is returning to a full, 162-game schedule this year. The chase for playoff spots begins in April, and the White Sox look like a serious contender in the American League.
The White Sox made the expanded postseason last year, and their goal will be to play deeper into October this year. Chicago is led by an impressive lineup, featuring Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu and has a new manager in Tony La Russa.
White Sox fans can catch most of their team's games streaming on fuboTV (try for free) this season. Regional subscribers can watch White Sox action on NBC Sports Chicago through fuboTV.
White Sox April schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|Apr 1, 2021
|@ L.A. Angels
|10:05 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Apr 2, 2021
|@ L.A. Angels
|9:38 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Apr 3, 2021
|@ L.A. Angels
|9:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Apr 4, 2021
|@ L.A. Angels
|8:37 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Apr 5, 2021
|@ Seattle
|10:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 6, 2021
|@ Seattle
|10:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 7, 2021
|@ Seattle
|4:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 8, 2021
|vs Kansas City
|4:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 10, 2021
|vs Kansas City
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 11, 2021
|vs Kansas City
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 12, 2021
|vs Cleveland
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 13, 2021
|vs Cleveland
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 14, 2021
|vs Cleveland
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 15, 2021
|vs Cleveland
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 16, 2021
|@ Boston
|7:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Apr 17, 2021
|@ Boston
|4:05 pm
|Fenway Park
|Apr 18, 2021
|@ Boston
|1:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Apr 19, 2021
|@ Boston
|11:10 am
|Fenway Park
|Apr 20, 2021
|@ Cleveland
|6:10 pm
|Progressive Field
|Apr 21, 2021
|@ Cleveland
|6:10 pm
|Progressive Field
|Apr 23, 2021
|vs Texas
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 24, 2021
|vs Texas
|7:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 25, 2021
|vs Texas
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 27, 2021
|vs Detroit
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 28, 2021
|vs Detroit
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 29, 2021
|vs Detroit
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 30, 2021
|vs Cleveland
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field