Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones among players on 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

The Baseball Writers Association of America has released its 2018 Hall of Fame ballot and several former Atlanta Braves are included. Former Atlanta Braves stars Chipper Jones and Andruw Jones are among the players who are appearing on the ballot for the first time.

As announced by @baseballhall and @officialBBWAA today, your 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: pic.twitter.com/LM3a5iLH7C — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) November 20, 2017

Voters have until December 31 to turn in their ballots and the results will be announced on January 24 on MLB Network. The induction ceremony is scheduled for July 28-29 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Chipper Jones looks like a good bet to gain first-ballot induction. He hit .303 in 19 seasons with the Braves and slugged 468 home runs. He won the National League’s MVP award in 1999 and is an eight-time All-Star.

Andruw Jones is one of the greatest defensive center fielders of all time. He is a five-time All-Star and finished in the Top 10 in MVP voting twice. He is one of only six outfielders to earn 10 Gold Glove Awards in their career. He slugged 434 home runs and set the Braves franchise record with 51 in 2005.

Other former Braves appearing on the ballot are Fred McGriff, Kevin Millwood, Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner.