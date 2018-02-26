Chipper Jones speaks out on gun control: There's no need to own assault rifles

Following the recent tragic shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, MLB players and teams have been active in paying tribute to and raising money for the victims. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a Stoneman Douglas alum, called for change and helped to advance the healing process. A's prospect Jesus Luzardo, another Stoneman Douglas graduate, is helping raise money, and on Friday and Saturday all MLB teams wore Stoneman Douglas baseball caps in their spring training games.

Because of baseball's many ties to South Florida and because of the national attention on the latest tragedy, some of the game's public figures have taken part in the ensuing policy discussion. Now add soon-to-be Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, who has joined the national dialogue. Here's part of a Jeff Schultz column in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jones and his reaction to the Stoneman Douglas shootings:

Jones is the father of six boys, ages 20 years to 13 months. He's a Florida native, maintains ties to the state and is an avid hunter, even co-hosting a television show, "Major League Bowhunter." But he has a real problem with the AR-15, the weapon used in at least 10 mass shootings. Jones believes the AR-15 and all similar assault weapons should be banned from public sale to civilians. "I believe in our Constitutional right to bear arms and protect ourselves," Jones said. "But I do not believe there is any need for civilians to own assault rifles. I just don't."

Schultz's piece has more from Jones, including what specific policy changes the Braves legend like to see.

As is always the case in these discussions, people have different definitions of what an "assault weapon" or an "assault rifle" is and whether such a category includes all semi-automatic long guns or just those outfitted to resemble military weaponry. Regardless of that, the notable thing about Jones' perspective is that he doesn't profile as a typical supporter of gun-control measures. He hails from the deep south and, as Schultz points out, is dedicated outdoorsman. It's interesting, then, that he holds an opinion not often associated with such a demographic.