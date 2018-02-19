Chipper Jones undecided whether he wants Barry Bonds in Baseball Hall of Fame

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla -- Baseball Hall of Fame electee and huge NASCAR fan Chipper Jones was in attendance for the 60th running of the Daytona 500, serving as a "race official." Despite not being tasked with any official race duties, Jones did take time to talk to CBS Sports about one of the most controversial snubs for the Hall: Barry Bonds.

"He got a little bump this year. We're just going to have to wait and see," Jones said when asked whether Bonds was going to get in. "So many of the voters are torn down the middle. Whether he did or whether he didn't [use banned substances] I don't know, but what I'm saying is he's the best ballplayer I've ever seen get on a baseball field."

Bonds is Major League Baseball's all-time leader in home runs with 762, however, that number has been tainted by multiple allegations and reports of PED use over the years. In 22 seasons with both the Giants and Pirates, Bonds earned seven NL MVP awards, eight Gold Gloves and led the National League in both hitting and home runs twice.

In order to reach the Hall of Fame, Bonds needs 75 percent of the vote. This year he only received 56.4 percent. Roger Clemens, another potential Hall of Famer associated with steroid use received 57.3 percent.

Will Bonds get in?

"Eventually he will," Jones continued. "I think there's going to be enough old-school voters kind of going their own way and he's pretty popular around the new-school guys."

Many have polarizing opinions on whether steroid-era players should make it into the Hall of Fame, so we asked the future Hall of Famer how he would feel.

"I don't know," Jones explained. "I really don't have a view on it right now. I'm still kind of riding the emotional high of my own election, so let's celebrate that instead."