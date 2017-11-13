Chris Antonetti heading off to GM Meetings

Morning news and notes for Monday, November 13, 2017

Here’s to a great week!

GM Meetings and awards highlight busy week for Indians | Cleveland.com

Our best bud, Paul Hoynes, has an update on what’s coming up for the Tribe. From Hoynes:

Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff head for Orlando, Fla. for the general manager's meetings. It's a start to an offseason in which every team is trying to get better for 2018. Baseball executives will mingle with each other and agents to see how they can make that happen.

Traditionally, not much happens at the GM meetings, but it is a good place to move the chains regarding deals and signings that have already been discussed. The free agent market is wide open as well with seven players who spent all or part of last season with the Indians in play. The seven players are Carlos Santana, Jay Bruce, Bryan Shaw, Joe Smith, Boone Logan, Austin Jackson and Craig Breslow.