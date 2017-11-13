Chris Antonetti heading off to GM Meetings
Morning news and notes for Monday, November 13, 2017
Here’s to a great week!
Tribe News
GM Meetings and awards highlight busy week for Indians | Cleveland.com
Our best bud, Paul Hoynes, has an update on what’s coming up for the Tribe. From Hoynes:
Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff head for Orlando, Fla. for the general manager's meetings. It's a start to an offseason in which every team is trying to get better for 2018. Baseball executives will mingle with each other and agents to see how they can make that happen.
Traditionally, not much happens at the GM meetings, but it is a good place to move the chains regarding deals and signings that have already been discussed. The free agent market is wide open as well with seven players who spent all or part of last season with the Indians in play. The seven players are Carlos Santana, Jay Bruce, Bryan Shaw, Joe Smith, Boone Logan, Austin Jackson and Craig Breslow.
Hoynsie also discusses the huge financial advantage the Indians have due to Francisco Lindor not reaching Super-2 status. Looking back, it was a tough decision, but ultimately the right one.
Around the League
- The Braves will reportedly hire former Blue Jays’ GM Alex Antopoulos.
- Dodgers and Padres will play a series in Mexico next May.
- Jacob deGrom expects his shorter hair to make him stronger and speed up his delivery. Mickey Callaway already doing work!
