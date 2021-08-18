A scary moment took place in Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night. In the bottom of the second inning, White Sox batter Brian Goodwin sent a rocket toward the mound and Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt got hit with it in the side of the head.

The line drive was 100.1 miles per hour off the bat and it didn't appear Bassitt got a glove on it. It wasn't a glancing blow, either. It just struck Bassitt squarely on the right side of the face, possibly in the upper cheek area, hopefully not too close to his eye.

In the smallest of small reliefs, it doesn't appear that Bassitt lost consciousness. He was moving around, though not much and he never removed the towel from his head and/or face.

The A's released the following statement several minutes later:

Chris Bassitt is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital. We will provide additional information when possible.

After the game, A's manager Bob Melvin said the following (via the A's postgame Zoom):

"Bass is conscious. He was the entire time. We don't think the eye is a problem at this point. It felt like it was below it. He's got some cuts, they had to do some stitches. He's in a scan and we'll know more about potential fractures or whatever tomorrow."

The White Sox ended up winning the game, 9-0, over a visibly shaken A's crew. That was hardly the important thing on this night, though, as White Sox manager Tony La Russa pointed out afterward.

"There was a dark cloud around that game the whole time," La Russa said (via Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago, who said La Russa called Bassitt his No. 1 concern). "We're all really hoping he escaped with just a bruise."

Although the Athletics have not provided an official update since Tuesday night, MLB Network's Jon Heyman and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday morning that Bassitt sustained fractures to his cheekbone and upper jaw, but other scans are clean and his vision was not damaged. He'll have surgery in a few days, once the swelling subsides.

Bassitt, 32, entered the game 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 153 strikeouts in 150 innings. He finished eighth in Cy Young voting last season and was on track to finish better than that in 2021, his first season making the All-Star team. A's writers have mentioned all season that Bassitt is one of the team leaders in the clubhouse.