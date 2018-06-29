Chris Bosio's account of alleged racial slur incident reportedly disputed by multiple people

Former Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio appears to be completely blindsided by his abrupt dismissal from the team on Wednesday for what the Tigers called "insensitive comments" directed towards a team employee. According to USA Today, Bosio is planning on hiring an attorney and discussing a wrongful termination suit. He insists that he didn't make any disparaging remarks to the Tigers employee, and the slur in question was in fact a nickname for pitcher Daniel Stumpf.

Bosio talked to USA Today about what he's saying is a misunderstanding.

"Someone in our coaches' room asked me about Stumpf," Bosio said. "And I said, 'Oh, you mean, 'Spider-Monkey.' That's his nickname. He's a skinny little white kid who makes all of these funny faces when he works out. The kid thought we were talking about him. He got all upset. He assumed we were talking about him. I said, 'No, no, no. We're talking about Stumpf.' And that was it. I swear on my mom and dad's graves, there was nothing else to it.''

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Katie Strang, four other sources within the team dispute Bosio's account. Stumpf, who's on a rehab assignment with the Toledo Mudhens, said that the nickname was new to him.

"'Spider-Monkey' is not a nickname I have been called or I'm familiar with," Stumpf told the Detroit Free Press.

Bosio steadfastly denies the accusations.

"I've got protect myself someway,'' he told USA Today, "because this is damaging as hell to me. I've got to fight for myself. Everyone knows this is not me. I didn't use any profanity. There was no vulgarity. The N-word wasn't used. No racial anything. It was a comment, and a nickname we used for a player. ...

"We crack fat jokes on our trainer everyday. All kinds of things are said in a baseball clubhouse. And for this to happen to me?"

Bosio came to the Tigers on new manager Ron Gardenhire's staff, and he's been coaching since 1998. He was with the Cubs for six seasons -- including their championship run in 2016 -- before he was fired in October 2017. Rick Anderson, who has deep ties with Gardenhire, will take over pitching coach duties for the Tigers.