Chris Christie booed, lit up by announcer after catching foul ball at Mets game
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie caught one off the bounce at a Mets game (and gave it to a kid)
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie attended Tuesday night's Cardinals-Mets game (STL 5, NYM 0). He caught a foul ball on the bounce, and thereupon people reacted to his presence. Please witness ...
Booing politicians at sporting events is of course an upstanding American tradition, and Gov. Christie was not spared in this instance. Also, Cardinals play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin at the end of that clip makes a quip about the beach. That's a reference to Christie's kicking back at a New Jersey beach he had previously ordered shut down because of a state budget impasse. In matters at least partially related, Christie's presently lugging around an approval rating of 15 percent. All of that plus showing one's face at major sporting event yields lusty booing.
To Christie's credit, though, he gave the ball to a kid. The kid, presumably, was not booed, but only because this wasn't a Philadelphia Eagles game.
Add a Comment