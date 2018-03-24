Chris Sale appears to avoid serious injury after getting struck by liner in final spring start
Sale was hit on the leg by a line drive
On Friday, a poorly located comebacker fractured Madison Bumgarner's hand. As a result, Bumgarner will be sidelined for at least a month, and perhaps longer. Boston Red Sox fans had sufficient reason to think about the San Francisco Giants ace on Saturday -- especially after Chris Sale took a liner off his leg before exiting.
The good news -- for Sale, the Red Sox, and baseball as a whole -- is that Sale's injury is being listed as a hip contusion, pending further evaluation:
If that's all that comes of this, consider it a fortunate break for the Red Sox, who are already dealing with a number of injuries to their rotation. Drew Pomeranz has been battling forearm tightness; Eduardo Rodriguez is recovering from knee surgery; and Steven Wright has to work his way back from his own knee operation before serving his 15-game suspension.
The Red Sox can weather all the above just fine -- provided Sale, David Price, and Rick Porcello stay well. Otherwise, things will get a little tricky. For now, it seems like the Red Sox just might be safe.
