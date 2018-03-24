Chris Sale appears to avoid serious injury after getting struck by liner in final spring start

Sale was hit on the leg by a line drive

On Friday, a poorly located comebacker fractured Madison Bumgarner's hand. As a result, Bumgarner will be sidelined for at least a month, and perhaps longer. Boston Red Sox fans had sufficient reason to think about the San Francisco Giants ace on Saturday -- especially after Chris Sale took a liner off his leg before exiting.

The good news -- for Sale, the Red Sox, and baseball as a whole -- is that Sale's injury is being listed as a hip contusion, pending further evaluation:

If that's all that comes of this, consider it a fortunate break for the Red Sox, who are already dealing with a number of injuries to their rotation. Drew Pomeranz has been battling forearm tightness; Eduardo Rodriguez is recovering from knee surgery; and Steven Wright has to work his way back from his own knee operation before serving his 15-game suspension.

The Red Sox can weather all the above just fine -- provided Sale, David Price, and Rick Porcello stay well. Otherwise, things will get a little tricky. For now, it seems like the Red Sox just might be safe.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

