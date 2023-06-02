Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale exited his start on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker) in the midst of the fourth inning because of left shoulder soreness, the team announced. Sale was visited twice by the Red Sox team trainer before leaving the game.

It's worth noting that Sale had recently dealt with an unspecified illness that had him drinking Pedialyte to stay hydrated, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that his illness contributed to his exit. Sale has certainly dealt with his share of physical issues in recent seasons. He's missed more than 50 days in each of the last three seasons because of various ailments, including recovery from Tommy John surgery, a fractured rib, and a broken finger.

Sale, 34, had recorded 3 2/3 innings before his departure. He had struck out six batters and walked one, all the while surrendering one run on five hits. He threw 59 pitches overall, with 40 of them going for strikes.

Sale entered Thursday having started 10 games this season. Across those appearances, he had compiled a 4.72 ERA (98 ERA+) and a 4.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In his four May outings, he had accumulated a 2.42 ERA and had recorded 26 more strikeouts than walks in 26 innings.

The Red Sox, who entered Thursday in last place in the American League East with a 28-27 record, have had an ever-changing rotation all year. In recent weeks, they've shifted Nick Pivetta and Corey Kluber to the bullpen while embracing younger starters Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck.

Boston will host the first-place Tampa Bay Rays for four games beginning on Friday. That series will include a doubleheader on Saturday.