Chris Sale injury update: Red Sox ace not expected to get Tommy John surgery, report says
Sale and the Red Sox sought multiple medical opinions on his throwing elbow
Chris Sale is dealing with an elbow issue for the second consecutive season. However, the Red Sox ace is not expected to undergo Tommy John surgery "at this point," according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Sale got an MRI earlier this week after dealing with elbow soreness in spring training, and the Red Sox sought multiple medical opinions on Sale's throwing arm, including one from Dr. James Andrews. The team did not provide an update on Sale on Wednesday evening, as interim manager Ron Roenicke said the team wanted to formulate a plan before disclosing it publicly.
It remains unclear how long the elbow issue will sideline Sale, but Tommy John surgery would've ended his 2020 season before it began.
Sale was shut down mid-August last season due to elbow inflammation and he had diminished velocity in the early going last year as well. He also had easily the worst year of his career, going 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA (109 ERA+), though he still struck out 208 in 147 1/3 innings.
Sale, whose five-year, $145 million extension starts this season, was already expected to miss Opening Day after the start of his spring training was delayed due to pneumonia. The elbow issue is a much greater concern.
Here's what the Red Sox's rotation looks like without Sale:
Needless to say, that doesn't look too sturdy for a team that won 108 games and the World Series just two seasons ago.
SportsLine projects the Red Sox to go 88-74 this season, good for third place in the AL East but short of a playoff spot. That's with Sale. Their playoff odds currently sit at 37.4 percent. Losing Sale for the season would cost them 4.2 percent from that figure, SportsLine projects.
