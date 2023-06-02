Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale exited his start Thursday night against the Cincinnati Reds (BOS 8, CIN 2) in the fourth inning because of left shoulder soreness, the team announced. Sale was visited twice by the Red Sox team trainer before leaving the game.

On Friday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Sale will miss his next start, though the team is still awaiting his MRI results (per The Athletic). An injured list stint is likely.

"Hoping for the best," Cora told reporters following Thursday's game (per MLB.com). "Obviously it didn't look great. The velo was down in the (fourth) inning. He went from 95 to 90. We'll wait and see."

Sale, had recorded 3 2/3 innings before his departure. He struck out six batters and walked one, all the while surrendering one run on five hits. He threw 59 pitches overall, with 40 of them going for strikes. For what it's worth, Sale's velocity and his performance had been trending upward leading into Thursday.

The 34-year-old Sale has certainly dealt with his share of physical issues in recent seasons. He has missed more than 50 days in each of the past three seasons because of various ailments, including recovery from Tommy John surgery, a fractured rib, and a broken finger.

Sale has made 11 starts this season. Across those appearances, he had compiled a 4.58 ERA (100 ERA+) and a 4.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In his four May outings, he had accumulated a 2.42 ERA and had recorded 26 more strikeouts than walks in 26 innings.

The Red Sox, who enter Friday in last place in the American League East with a 29-27 record, have had an ever-changing rotation all year. In recent weeks, they've shifted Nick Pivetta and Corey Kluber to the bullpen while embracing younger starters Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck.

Boston will host the first-place Tampa Bay Rays for four games beginning on Friday. That series will include a doubleheader on Saturday.