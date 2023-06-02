Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale was placed on the IL with shoulder soreness Friday, a day after he exited his start against the Cincinnati Reds (BOS 8, CIN 2) in the fourth inning because of left shoulder soreness. Sale was visited twice by the Red Sox team trainer before leaving the game.

In a corresponding move, Corey Kluber returned from paternity leave.

"I believe that's the smart move," manager Alex Cora said on NESN before Friday's game. "Just put him on the IL and move forward. Obviously we hope that this is something that's minor."

Sale, had recorded 3 2/3 innings before his departure. He struck out six batters and walked one, all the while surrendering one run on five hits. He threw 59 pitches overall, with 40 of them going for strikes. For what it's worth, Sale's velocity and his performance had been trending upward leading into Thursday.

On Friday, the southpaw said he's still waiting on more tests for a "definitive answer" on his ailment, and that he and the team would likely know more within a week. That said, the pitcher does not believe he will require surgery.

"Kind of a gut punch," he told reporters, including The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. "It's tough being a disappointment again."

The 34-year-old Sale has certainly dealt with his share of physical issues in recent seasons. He has missed more than 50 days in each of the past three seasons because of various ailments, including recovery from Tommy John surgery, a fractured rib, and a broken finger.

Sale has made 11 starts this season. Across those appearances, he had compiled a 4.58 ERA (100 ERA+) and a 4.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In his four May outings, he had accumulated a 2.42 ERA and had recorded 26 more strikeouts than walks in 26 innings.

The Red Sox, who enter Friday in last place in the American League East with a 29-27 record, have had an ever-changing rotation all year. In recent weeks, they've shifted Nick Pivetta and Corey Kluber to the bullpen while embracing younger starters Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck.

Boston will host the first-place Tampa Bay Rays for four games beginning on Friday. That series will include a doubleheader on Saturday.