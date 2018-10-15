Chris Sale update: Red Sox ace released from hospital, set to rejoin team before ALCS Game 3

Update (Oct. 15, 5:50 p.m. ET): Sale has been released from the hospital and will rejoin the Red Sox in Houston on Tuesday:

Red Sox announce Chris Sale was released from MGH this morning and cleared to rejoin the ball club in Houston tomorrow. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) October 15, 2018

Original story: Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale had a shaky performance in Game 1 of the 2018 American League Championship Series.

Unfortunately for Sale, his Game 2 experience wasn't much better. Indeed, rather than attend the game and offer support to his teammates, he was hospitalized due to a stomach illness.

Here's what the Red Sox offered on Sunday night:

#RedSox LHP Chris Sale reported a stomach illness today and was admitted to MGH for observation this afternoon. He will be kept overnight for evaluation and any further updates will be released when available. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 15, 2018

The Red Sox starting pitcher has been admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital after experiencing stomach illness. He will be kept overnight for evaluation, according to the team.

Following the Red Sox's Game 2 win over the Astros on Sunday, Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters that Sale's ailment did not affect his performance in Game 1. More from Cora:

Alex Cora said Chris Sale’s trip to the hospital for a stomach ailment was “nothing serious” from what he understood, and he hopes he joins the team in Houston after staying overnight. — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) October 15, 2018

At this point, it's uncertain if Sale's illness will impact his availability heading forward. As it stands, he probably wouldn't be asked to pitch again until Game 5. With a travel day coming on Monday, the Red Sox will have additional time to evaluate his status.

It's worth noting the Red Sox could always replace Sale on the roster if his illness prevents him from contributing. The downside is that he would then be ineligible for the World Series, should Boston make it that far.