Chris Sale's velocity is down, but here's why the Red Sox shouldn't panic yet about his slow start

Typically, a week into the regular season is too early to worry about the defending World Series champions. The Boston Red Sox are testing the notion. The Red Sox are 1-5, having been outscored by 18 runs on the year. Their lone victory required a late-inning rally against Hunter Strickland, who, it should be noted, was pitching injured. Boston could easily be 0-6 at this point.

Perhaps more concerning than the poor record and sluggish start is the state of Chris Sale.

Sale had a rough Opening Day, permitting seven runs and three home runs in three innings. He rebounded on Tuesday with a quality start, though he still walked more batters (two) than he struck out (one). Sale coerced just five swinging strikes on 87 pitches, and his velocity remains well below his normal levels -- he averaged 89 mph on Tuesday, a year after averaging 95.4 mph on his four-seamer. Those last two statements are likely related, as Sale has thrown 89 four-seam fastballs this season and generated zero whiffs, per Statcast. That's a problem.

Predictably, the Red Sox are not expressing concern publicly. Instead, pitching coach Dana LeVangie has preached patience and said that Sale is gearing up for the long season ahead. It's worth noting that Sale has been a slow-starter so far as velocity goes in the past, and that it hasn't prevented him from serving as one of the best pitchers in baseball during his tenure. Besides, there does appear to be enough evidence out there to buy into Sale being healthy.

For one, there's a valid mechanical explanation for why Sale doesn't look like his normal self. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe explained Wednesday that Sale isn't achieving his usual extension -- think the deepness of his release point -- because he's being more mindful of his plant leg rather than whipping it forward and around to produce maximum velocity:

On Tuesday, Sale's delivery was controlled. His left leg often landed adjacent to his right leg, much farther up the mound. He wasn't reaching for extra extension, not roaring down the slope of the mound.

There's also the matter of Sale's recent contract extension. It stands to reason the Red Sox looked into his health before guaranteeing him $145 million. Taking Boston at its word would suggest Sale's down velocity is more likely to be the product of intent and perhaps natural age-related decline than a specific arm-related injury.

Let's not forget, we probably wouldn't be talking about this as much if the Red Sox were 4-2 or 5-1. But, because it dovetails with the club's sluggish start, we're going to continue to worry about Sale and his velocity readings until he gives us reason not to.