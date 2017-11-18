Chris Woodward interviews for vacant Yankees managerial job

Dodgers third base and infield coach Chris Woodward interviewed for the Yankees vacant managerial opening on Saturday, per multiple reports.

He’s one of five known candidates to replace Joe Girardi, whose contract expired at the end of the season, Girardi’s 10th in New York.

Woodward, 41, has been with the Dodgers for three seasons, coaching third base and also working with infielders. Prior to that he was with the Mariners for three years, starting as minor league infielder coordinator, then major league infield coach and first base coach in Seattle.

He managed New Zealand in the qualifying round for the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and was a coach on the team in 2013.

Why should Woodward be the next Yankees manager? "Great question. I think I’m qualified (because of) my experience as a player, as a coach, my ability to lead. I really value culture and process and all the things that kind of separate great teams from the mediocre ones." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 18, 2017

Chris Woodward's interview w/ reporters just ended. He said he thinks he has the necessary experience and compared the Dodgers to the Yankees. Said "you're a fool" if you're not about analytics, which is how Yanks feel. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) November 18, 2017

#Dodgers 3B/IF coach Chris Woodward interviewed for Yankees managers job today. 5th candidate interviewed. Said it would be “dream come true” to get job. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) November 18, 2017

“I think you’ve got to consider the fact that you have a young team and that maybe a different type of leadership perhaps is needed for a younger team than it is for a veteran team,” Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said on Wednesday, per Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.

Others to interview for the Yankees job are ESPN broadcaster Aaron Boone, Giants bench coach Hensley Muelens, former Indians and Mariners manager Eric Wedge, and Yankees bench coach Rob Thompson.