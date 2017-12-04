Christian Arroyo is reportedly in the proposed Giancarlo Stanton trade

The loss would hurt the Giants’ depth. On the other hand, they would have Giancarlo Stanton.

Your daily Giancarlo Stanton trade update goes something like this: It’s not going to happen soon, unless it happens within the next day or two. Hopefully that clears everything up, and we’ll see you back here every day for the rest of your life for more Stanton rumors.

However, we do have a new wrinkle. Craig Mish, the source of the rumor about a quick resolution, has more details about what the Giants might include in a deal for Stanton. While it’s not a total shock, it’s at least a little surprising.

Source : Christian Arroyo is in the proposed SF Giants deal with the Marlins. Was told Panik & D Gordon are not. Other names from SF are unclear. Heard a couple of variations. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 4, 2017

It’s a little surprising to see Christian Arroyo’s name because a) he’s not such a great prospect that you would anticipate the Marlins tripping over themselves to get him in the deal, and b) he has a good chance to get serious playing time with the Giants in 2018. They really don’t want to give him up, I’m guessing.

On the other hand, Arroyo was tied for the league lead in Not Being Giancarlo Stanton last year, so you can see the Giants’ dilemma. If the Marlins have really taken a liking to Arroyo, there’s almost no way to hold the trade up just for him. It would be a drag and hurt the organization’s likely plans for 2018, but it’s not like the Marlins are totally without leverage.

The expected (and good) news is that Joe Panik isn’t likely to be in the proposed deal. The Marlins wouldn’t really know what to do with him, and the Giants wouldn’t know what to do without him. I mean, they could play Arroyo at second if they trade P ... well, shoot. That’s not going to work now.

How does this change my guess at the deal? I’d doubt that it’s Tyler Beede, Chris Shaw, and Arroyo, just like I’m skeptical that it would be Arroyo, Heliot Ramos, and a high-minors prospect the Giants would hate to lose. I’m not saying that Arroyo would be the centerpiece, but I don’t think he would go in a trade with more than two centerpieces. The Marlins could twist the Giants’ arm with one of the players they were planning to count on in 2018, but it’s hard to see them getting all of the prospects they covet, especially if there isn’t a lot of relief for Stanton’s contract.

Still, we have a report that Arroyo is in the deal, which would be a shame. Your consolation prize would be Giancarlo Stanton.

(Also, we wouldn’t have to deal with that garbage Boss Baby nickname, but your mileage may vary.)