The rivalry between Boston and New York is one of the greatest in sports. The Red Sox and Yankees just don't like each other, never have, and will use any excuse to one-up the other. That hate remains, even as the Red Sox are putting on an embarrassing performance of a season. They still want to put the Yankees in their place.

After New York completed a four-game sweep of Boston with a 6-3 win on Monday, catcher Christian Vazquez decided to talk some smack. It may not have been the best time for him to do so, since the Yankees have now won 10 straight games against the Red Sox -- the longest streak against their rivals since 1953 -- but he went with it anyway.

He let the opposing team know the loss wasn't that bad in his book, because he has a much greater success. Yes, Vazquez was referring to his 2018 World Series ring:

"I think the only thing I can tell is they have no rings. I have one. We beat them in the playoffs. I like my ring."

Clearly he's never heard Tom Brady's famous motto of "My favorite ring is the next one," and instead is focusing on his last one.

Vazquez is on a struggling team. They traded away their best player, Mookie Betts, this offseason and now, in the midst of a shortened season, are playing terrible. If thinking about his old ring is giving Vazquez the motivation and positivity he needs, more power to him. And one ring is definitely better than no rings, he's right about that.

Still, the Red Sox now sit at 6-17, dead last in the AL East. The Yankees, on the other hand, are leading the division with a 16-6 record.