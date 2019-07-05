Christian Yelich hits ball so far in Home Run Derby practice that someone reportedly called the police
Yelich is breaking boat windows in Pittsburgh, as kids on sandlots across America are wont to do
On Monday, Major League Baseball will host this year's edition of the Home Run Derby at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The eight sluggers involved are prepping for the event in part by simulating the conditions of the Derby in batting practice. Since we brought you highlights from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s session earlier this week, we wanted to be fair and do the same for Guerrero's first-round opponent: Christian Yelich, who leads the majors in dingers.
Enjoy this video of Yelich hitting home runs at PNC Park ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Conveniently fake and snarky editor's note: the more accurate description might be out of PNC Park.)
The most notable aspect of Yelich's Derby practice session? Apparently he hit a boat in the Allegheny River -- and had the police called on him as a result. Yelich seemed as amused as anyone:
Yelich won't have boats to aim at come Monday night in Cleveland, but we have reason to believe he should be fine. Entering Friday, he'd homered 31 times (and hit.328/.425/.712) in 80 games. He's the reigning Most Valuable Player for a reason, people -- that reason is dude can hit.
