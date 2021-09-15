Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has purchased 10,000 tickets to his team's upcoming home series against the St. Louis Cardinals and will be giving them out for free to fans, according to an announcement from the team. Yelich is buying the tickets to show his appreciation of the fans.

"The fans are a big part of what we have accomplished this season," Yelich said in a statement. "We want American Family Field to be rocking for that last homestand. And we want to give back in a way that shows how much we all appreciate the enthusiasm and support of the best fans in baseball."

Fans will be able to get the free tickets beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at brewers.com/yelich. There will be a four-ticket limit for every fan per game.

The Brewers have accomplished quite a lot this season, as Yelich noted to in his statement. The team is currently atop the National League Central by 13.5 games and could officially clinch the division crown against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, St. Louis is in the thick of the race for the second Wild Card spot in the National League.

Yelich has become a star since being traded to the Brewers from the Marlins back in 2018. Prior to the 2020 season, Yelich signed a massive nine-year, $215 million contract to remain in Milwaukee.