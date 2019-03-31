Christian Yelich is on a ridiculous home run streak and it's earned some young Brewers fans a puppy
Yelich has four homers in four games -- but it's clear which one was the most important
Christian Yelich is having quite the start to the 2019 MLB season. The guy cannot stop hitting dongs, and sometimes dongs lead to dogs.
The Brewers slugger and reigning National League MVP has homered in each of Milwaukee's first four games to start the season, tying a major league record. The most important of those homers, though? The one that earned a couple of young Brewers fans a new puppy on Saturday.
Yelich wasted no time in granting that wish for Lola and Libby Labodda, blasting a first inning opposite-field homer off Dakota Hudson. He did it so quickly that the Libby wasn't even in her seat to see it; instead, she was fetching some concessions with her mom, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Luckily for the kids' parents, they were already considering getting a dog, which probably explains why they were willing to make a bet on the red-hot Yelich staying hot.
"(Lola) is a Type-1 diabetic, so we were hoping for a medical dog, but a golden doodle will do," said the girls' mom, Jessica Labodda, to the Journal Sentinel. "We'll start looking."
This story should serve as a warning to any Brewers parents who don't really want a dog but are considering humoring their kids with a reasonable bet. Bet against Yelich at your own peril right now.
These dog-hating Boston Bruins parents had the right idea:
Those kids need to work on their negotiating skills.
