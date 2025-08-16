Not even a seven-run deficit can stop the Milwaukee Brewers. Friday night, the Brewers erased an 8-1 deficit against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park (MIL 10, CIN 8) to earn their 13th consecutive win. The 13-game stretch ties the longest single-season streak in franchise history, and is the second-longest in Brewers' history overall.

The comeback began in earnest when Andrew Vaughn, who has been a revelation the last few weeks, clubbed a three-run home run to get the Brewers to within three runs in the third inning. The hero offensively, though, was Christian Yelich. He went 4 for 5 with a double and two home runs, including the go-ahead blast in the sixth inning. He fell a triple short of his fourth career cycle -- the previous three all came against the Reds.

Best of all, Yelich had his big night with a Bob Uecker bat on Players Weekend. The bat was originally made for Players Weekend last year, though Yelich was out with a back injury. Uecker passed away at age 90 in January.

"What a good life. A great life, 90 years. We should all be so fortunate," Yelich said prior to Friday's game (via MLB.com). "... You remember the stories he would tell. That's the stuff you're really going to miss because no one else can tell stories like that. But what a life, right?"

Milwaukee's offense picked up rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski, who allowed five runs in 1 1/3 innings in his first start back from a left tibia contusion. He threw 54 pitches. Lefty DL Hall was charged with three runs in 2 2/3 innings in relief of Misiorowski. After that, five Brewers relievers combined to retire the final 23 Reds batters.

The 13-game winning streak ties the 1987 team for the longest in a single season in Brewers history. That 1987 team won its first 13 games of the season. Add in the final three games of 1986, and the team record is a 16-game winning streak spanning 1986-87. The 13-gamer ties the Minnesota Twins for longest winning streak in baseball this year.

The seven-run comeback is the Brewers' largest since last Sept. 22, when they turned an 8-0 deficit into a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The largest comeback in franchise history is nine runs against the Houston Astros on May 22, 2000.

Friday's win improved the Brewers to an MLB-best 77-44. They have won 28 of their last 32 games. The Reds, meanwhile, dropped to 64-59. They are a half-game behind the third wild card spot.