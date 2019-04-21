Christian Yelich won't stop hitting home runs, under certain conditions

Brewers superstar Christian Yelich hit two homers on Saturday night and it's becoming so commonplace for him to go yard that I think my fingers just typed that part without me even thinking about it. Seriously, though, this is such an insane run, I wasn't even kidding with this tweet:

I'll set the over/under at 1.5 for Yelich homers tonight — Matt Snyder (@MattSnyderCBS) April 20, 2019

The over wins. Vegas blushes at my uncanny ability to set the line.

Kidding aside, Yelich's insanity from the last six weeks last season has carried over. We keep covering it, but it's because it keeps happening and it's so absurd it continues to be newsworthy. He's now hitting .361/.455/.880 with 13 homers and 31 RBI in 22 games.

The weird thing is the clustering of the home runs so far this year. Here are his home runs by series:

Vs. Cardinals: 4

At Reds: 0

Vs. Cubs: 1

At Angels: 0

At Dodgers: 0

Vs. Cardinals: 4

Vs. Dodgers: 4

This is incredibly weird. It's a small sample anomaly, obviously, but it's hilariously divided. He has eight homers against the Cardinals and five against everyone else. He has 12 of his 13 homers against the Cardinals and Dodgers.

All 13 of Yelich's home runs have come at home.

Now, the Brewers have played 13 games at home and nine on the road, but still, it's pretty amazing. He averages a home run per game at home and hasn't yet hit one on the road. Great American Ball Park (Reds) is very homer-friendly and Dodger Stadium has become relatively homer-friendly as well.

The power run Yelich is on so far this season is remarkable. He is right now the best hitter in baseball and has been for about 10 weeks. He should be getting the Barry Bonds treatment ... at least at home.

For right now, the clustering of the homers is pretty hilarious. Maybe he'll put the hurt on his opponents next week on the road, especially since the first series is against the Cardinals -- because surely, in the minds of Brewers fans, there's no such thing as enough torturing the Cardinals.