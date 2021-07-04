The San Diego Padres suffered a blow on Sunday when it was announced that infielder CJ Abrams, one of the organization's top prospects, would miss the remainder of the season because of a fractured left tibia and sprained left MCL. Abrams, 20, suffered the injury during an infield collision on Wednesday while trying to field a ground ball up the middle for Double-A San Antonio. His recovery is expected to take three months.

Abrams entered the year regarded as an overall top 10 prospect according to most ranking services, and this season the former sixth overall pick batted .296/.363/.420 with 14 doubles and 13 stolen bases in 42 games for San Antonio. Abrams put up those numbers as a primary shortstop and despite being significantly younger than his peer group. Here's what our R.J. Anderson wrote about Abrams in naming him the Padres' No. 3 overall prospect and top position prospect for 2021:

Abrams is one of the fastest players in organized baseball. That could come in handy on defense if he's forced to move away from shortstop, perhaps to center. It also comes in handy on offense, but Abrams is more than a Billy Hamilton facsimile. He has a good feel for contact and above-average power potential thanks to a projectable frame. There's real star-level potential here, depending on how Abrams matures over the coming years.

Abrams had been selected to participate in the upcoming Futures Game on the Sunday prior to the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field.

Abrams was not on the Padres' 40-man roster and thus was unlikely to be promoted this season. However, this remains a significant setback in his development, especially considering that no minor-league season was played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assuming he recovers as expected, Abrams may be a part of the Padres' plans at some point in 2022.