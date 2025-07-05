New York Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt is likely facing Tommy John surgery to repair the torn UCL in his pitching elbow, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday prior to the Yankees' game against the New York Mets. If Schmidt does indeed undergo Tommy John surgery and follows the usual recovery timeline, then he'll miss the remainder of the 2025 season and most and perhaps all of the 2026 season, as well. Schmidt previously underwent Tommy John surgery prior to being drafted by the Yankees in 2017.

Schmidt exited his start on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays after experiencing forearm tightness. Schmidt was removed from the contest after throwing three innings, over the course of which he surrendered three runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out just one of the 15 batters he faced. All of Schmidt's pitches had reduced velocity compared to their seasonal averages, including his four-seam fastball (down by 1.3 mph compared to his norm), per Statcast.

Schmidt, 29, entered Thursday having compiled a 3.09 ERA (130 ERA+) and a 2.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first 13 starts. His contributions had been worth an estimated 1.6 Wins Above Replacement, according to the estimates housed at Baseball Reference. Schmidt missed the start of the season on account of rotator cuff tendonitis that sidelined him until mid-April. Injuries have, unfortunately, been a theme throughout his career -- to wit, he also missed time last season because of a lat issue.

Schmidt joins a collection of other notable Yankees starters, including ace Gerrit Cole (out for the season following his own Tommy John surgery), Luis Gil, and Ryan Yarbrough. The Yankees just recently had veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman return from his own stint on the IL.

The Yankees enter Saturday with a 48-40 record and on a five-game losing streak. They're in the second place by the Blue Jays in the American League East, and they have a 13-18 record since the start of June.