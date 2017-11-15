Clayton Kershaw Cy Young Award voting breakdown

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw didn’t win another National League Cy Young Award, but with a second-place finish he continued to climb the historical ladder.

Kershaw has won three Cy Young Awards in his career (2011, 2013, 2014), and this is his second time finishing second, along with 2012. He also finished third in 2015 and fifth in 2016. Kershaw is just the second pitcher with seven consecutive top-5 finishes in Cy Young voting, along with Greg Maddux.

Kershaw received three first-place votes in 2017, from Jorge Ebro of El Nuevo Herald, Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated and John Maffei of San Diego.

Kershaw has received at least two first-place votes in each of the last seven years, the first pitcher ever to do that.

He received 25 second-place votes, one third-place votes, and one fourth-place vote (the latter from Keizo Konishi of Kyodo News), giving Kershaw 126 total points. On the five-player Cy Young ballot, points are awarded on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis.

With Kershaw garnering 126 total points out of a possible 210, his award share is 60%, or 0.60.

Kershaw’s 4.56 career award shares ranks fourth all-time, trailing only Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson and Maddux. Those three, and Steve Carlton, are the only pitchers with more Cy Young Award wins than Kershaw’s three.

Alex Wood’s fifth-place vote came from Maffei.