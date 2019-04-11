Clayton Kershaw injury update: Dodgers ace set to return to rotation on Monday
Kershaw has been sidelined by a shoulder problem
The Los Angeles Dodgers will soon welcome their ace back to the rotation.
On Thursday, the Dodgers confirmed Clayton Kershaw will return from the injured list on Monday. He has been out with a shoulder issue since spring training.
Kershaw threw 81 pitches in a Double-A rehab game Tuesday night and, all things considered, everything went well. His fastball velocity was down a touch, which is to be expected because he's still building arm strength, otherwise the results were good. A veteran like Kershaw goes through the motions and works on things during a rehab start. They don't chase outs.
The Dodgers currently have three starting pitchers on the injured list. Their rotation depth chart currently shakes out like this:
- Clayton Kershaw (coming back Monday)
- Walker Buehler
- Hyun-Jin Ryu (on the injured list with a groin injury)
- Rich Hill (on the injured list with a knee injury)
- Kenta Maeda
- Julio Urias
- Ross Stripling
Kershaw will effectively replace Ryu, who left his last start with the groin injury. Hill is working his way and is expected back relatively soon, which figures to push Urias to Triple-A. Urias's workload will be closely monitored this year. It is his first full season following major shoulder capsule surgery.
Since Opening Day 2016, Kershaw has been on the disabled/injured list five times, mostly with back trouble, but also with biceps and shoulder problems. He's thrown 485 1/3 innings with a 2.26 ERA around those injuries, which is obviously excellent.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mariners powering toward record
The Mariners have homered in 13 straight games to open the season
-
Alex Rodriguez explains mirror photo
Rodriguez is continuing his ongoing image rehabilitation tour
-
Are the Mariners for real?
When it comes to hot starts, the Mariners are in elite company
-
Wheeler, others struggling in walk years
On the other hand, Michael Pineda and Drew Pomeranz are showing encouraging signs
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for April 11
SportsLine's top MLB handicappers are locking in parlays for today's MLB slate
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for April 11
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...