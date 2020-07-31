Watch Now: Friday Night MLB Preview: Dodgers at Diamondbacks ( 2:18 )

The Dodgers have gone 5-2 at this young point in the season and they've done so without Clayton Kershaw. The ace started the season on the injured list due to a back injury. Since the season started, Alex Wood has joined Kershaw on the IL, leaving them with four able-bodied starters in their rotation: Dustin May, Ross Stripling, Julio Urias and Walker Buehler. Buehler wasn't totally stretched out, either, and didn't start until the fifth game. He was pulled after 56 pitches in 3 2/3 innings.

Things are looking up, though. On Friday, manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Kershaw will start Sunday against the Diamondbacks. Kershaw threw a bullpen on Tuesday and a day later he was said to be feeling pretty good. They'll push Buehler back to Monday so he's extra rested and they can continue stretching him out.

Kershaw, 32, is past the prime that saw him win an MVP and three Cy Youngs (along with two runners-up in Cy Young voting and a third-place finish), but he's still on the short list when it comes to the best pitchers in baseball.

Last season, Kershaw was 16-5 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 189 strikeouts and 3.1 WAR in 178 1/3 innings. He made the All-Star team for the eighth time and gathered down ballot Cy Young support, finishing eighth.

There isn't really word as to how stretched out Kershaw will be when he takes the mound, but he's likely to be limited for his first start or two. That shouldn't be much of a problem for the Dodgers' deep bullpen. So far in 35 1/3 innings, the group has posted a 1.02 ERA.