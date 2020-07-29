Watch Now: Tempers Flare As Dodgers And Astros Meet For 1st Time This Season ( 1:43 )

The Dodgers have gone 3-2 at this young point in the season and they've done so without Clayton Kershaw. The ace started the season on the injured list due to a back injury. Since the season started, Alex Wood has joined Kershaw on the IL, leaving them with four able-bodied starters in their rotation: Dustin May, Ross Stripling, Julio Urias and Walker Buehler. Buehler wasn't totally stretched out, either, and didn't start until the fifth game. He was pulled after 56 pitches in 3 2/3 innings.

Things are looking up, though. Kershaw threw a bullpen on Tuesday and a day later he seems to be feeling pretty good. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters things went well and "I'm encouraged it will be sooner than later" when Kershaw makes a start, via Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.

Kershaw, 32, is past the prime that saw him win an MVP and three Cy Youngs (along with two runners-up in Cy Young voting and a third-place finish), but he's still on the short list when it comes to the best pitchers in baseball.

Last season, Kershaw was 16-5 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 189 strikeouts and 3.1 WAR in 178 1/3 innings. He made the All-Star team for the eighth time and gathered down ballot Cy Young support, finishing eighth.

There isn't really word as to how stretched out Kershaw will be when he takes the mound, but he's likely to be limited for his first start or two. That shouldn't be much of a problem for the Dodgers' deep bullpen. So far in 22 innings, the group has posted a 1.64 ERA.

The Dodgers do need a starter for Friday -- in what was Wood's spot -- and it's possible Kershaw is tabbed for that, though it seems unlikely they'd turn him around that quickly from a Tuesday bullpen session that was testing his health.