Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw is set to take the next step in his return to the rotation. The 37-year-old Kershaw, who's working his way back from surgeries on his left knee and left toe, will make a minor-league rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Kershaw is presently on the 60-day injured list and is eligible to be activated in the middle of May.

Kershaw is coming off an injury-compromised 2024 season in which he pitched to a 4.50 ERA in 30 innings spread across seven starts. While injuries have been the norm for him in recent years, he's also mostly been quite effective when able to take the mound, last season's results notwithstanding. Over the past three seasons combined, Kershaw has an ERA+ of 160 and an FIP of 3.34 in 53 starts. The three-time Cy Young winner will enter the 2025 season with 212 wins and a WAR of 76.5. Once he rejoins the Dodger rotation, he'll also resume his march toward 3,000 career strikeouts.

At present, the Los Angeles rotation is made up of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Dustin May and Landon Knack. Blake Snell recently landed on the IL and Tony Gonsolin is working his way through his own rehab assignment after going down with back tightness in spring training.

Kershaw's reigning-champion Dodgers enter Tuesday's slate with a record of 12-6 on the young season and in third place in the tough National League West.