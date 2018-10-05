Clayton Kershaw OK not starting Game 1 of NLDS for Dodgers, but did ask Dave Roberts why

Even after a relatively down season, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone that doesn't think Clayton Kershaw is the ace of the Dodgers. So when Hyun-Jin Ryu took the mound for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Braves, people were a little surprised. Included among the list of people with raised eyebrows was Kershaw himself, who last pitched Sep. 29.

"It wasn't really an agree or disagree type thing, I guess," Kershaw said on Thursday, via The Los Angeles Times. "They had their reasons, and I accepted them."

Kershaw stopped short of calling it a "gut punch," according to The Times, but he did ask manager Dave Roberts and pitching coach Rick Honeycutt why Ryu got the nod. When Ryu asked Kershaw if he was starting Game 1, Kershaw recalled that he simply said, "No, you are," and walked off. It was undoubtedly a fine surprise for the 31-year-old veteran. Ryu -- who went 7-3 this season -- threw seven innings and gave up four hits in a 6-0 Dodgers win.

The extra day of rest may do Kershaw well, and in the past two seasons, he's gotten a bit of a playoff monkey off his back. From 2008-15, Kershaw was 4-9 with an ERA of 4.59 in the postseason. In the past two years, he's 5-1, but his ERA is still at 4.03. Kershaw posted a 3.87 ERA last year.

Going into Braves-Dodgers on Friday, Kershaw also has the advantage of being up 1-0 in the series. It's the first time he's pitched in Game 2 of an LDS since 2009. In that game, he gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Kershaw will go against the Braves' Anibal Sanchez on Friday, who's 7-6 with a 2.83 ERA this season. He isn't sweating not starting the first game, as long as his teammates have his back.

"I don't really need to prove myself to anybody," he said, via The Times. "I think I just want my teammates to want me out there. I think that's the biggest thing."

It's hard to not be behind Kershaw starting, so that shouldn't be a problem. He's one of the best in baseball, and with a lead in the series, the Dodgers can make life very difficult for the Braves Friday with a win to go up 2-0. Kershaw gives them a good chance to do so.

