Clayton Kershaw's abysmal eighth inning turns into meme as Dodgers lose to Nationals in NLDS

October baseball is fun right? Well, not if you're Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who had such a horrible night that he turned into an meme. That's when you know it's bad.

In the eighth inning, the pitcher gave up back-to-back home, allowing the Washington Nationals to tie NLDS Game 5 at 3-3. The Nationals eventually won 7-3, knocking the Dodgers out of the playoffs. For Kershaw, who is likely to be in the hall of fame one day, that is exactly the opposite of what you want to do, especially in game 5 of the NLDS.

The meme-able moment came when Kershaw was spotted on the broadcast sitting all alone in the dugout. The photo instantly took over the internet. Of course, this continues a terrible playoff streak for Kershaw and the Dodgers, who lost the World Series in 2018 and 2017. Without further adieu, here are the best memes from the night:

Playoff Clayton Kershaw has been activated pic.twitter.com/qVkYPEbsXH — Yanks 🔥🔥🔥 (@yankschill) October 10, 2019

Live footage of LA fans everywhere during Kershaw's brief, yet memorable, mound appearance.

Kershaw literally threw 2 pitches in the 8th



Both were home runs pic.twitter.com/AXALAfJIfQ — Dodgers Talk (@LaDodgersTalk) October 10, 2019

Adding "The Sounds of Silence" in the background of the video was low-hanging fruit, but still brutal. Hello darkness my old friend, indeed, for Kershaw, who has the reputation of a star who simply can't perform on the big stage.

Had to do it pic.twitter.com/xTlO3is2Ce — Josh (@GoldAndOrSmith) October 10, 2019

Sorry, you will forever be used as a sad meme now, Clayton.

Congrats to Clayton Kershaw on taking the place of Pablo Escobar as a new meme 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5iIcRe44Y9 — BlueKrew (@Krush59) October 10, 2019

It wasn't just in the dugout that Kershaw had a meme-able moment. He was looking pretty rough on the mound as well. Giving up crucial home runs will do that to you.

Kershaw looked like he was going to puke. pic.twitter.com/SSLcotTd6H — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) October 10, 2019

The comparisons were endless.

The Joker is doing well in the box office, but a "Choker" spin-off staring Clayton Kershaw might top it.

In case you missed the game, here's a highlight.

Thor eventually got to be part of the fight that ends with defeating Thanos (the movie has been out for long enough I can't feel bad for talking about it), so maybe there is hope for Kershaw to bounce back as well.

Maybe he needs some infinity stones or a group of Avengers on his team to get it done.

Clayton Kershaw. Regular season vs Playoffs pic.twitter.com/cNryWsTmcv — Mets Haikuoon (Reversible Irreversible Depression) (@mets_coon) October 5, 2019

(Sort of?) luckily for Kershaw, he was not the only pitcher on his team to have a less than ideal day so embarrassment was shared. Joe Kelly was instrumental in the team's loss and gave up a grand slam in the 10th inning.

Clayton Kershaw: I’m the worst pitcher in the Nats Dodgers game



Joe Kelly: pic.twitter.com/giCIUiLeGL — Hank Conger Appreciation Account (@ChirinoDoubter) October 10, 2019

At least the fans are taking it well.

Dodger fans are running over a Kershaw jersey. pic.twitter.com/kDwYOg9xzA — LZ Granderson (@LZGranderson) October 10, 2019

As the Dodgers and Kershaw know better than almost anyone, there's always next year.