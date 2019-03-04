Clayton Kershaw's shoulder issue could force the Dodgers' ace to miss Opening Day

On Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw resumed flat-ground throwing for the first time since feeling shoulder discomfort last week, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Kershaw still may not be ready to pitch in the season opener.

"The main thing is he's trending in the right direction," Roberts told reporters on Monday. "When he's game-ready is when he's game-ready."

Dave Roberts said still hopeful Kershaw will be ready for Opening Day, but concedes time is running out. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) March 4, 2019

Clayton Kershaw feeling well enough to play catch again today. Throws increasingly firmer each day. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) March 4, 2019

Kershaw has made eight straight Opening Day starts, the most in franchise history. The 2010 season, when Vicente Padilla started the opener for L.A., was the last time someone other than Kershaw threw the first pitch of the Dodgers' regular season.

"There's just way too much importance put on the Opening Day roster," Roberts said. "The No. 1 thing is for [Kershaw] to be ready and to feel confident physically and mentally, and when that is, it is.

Roberts said he’s comfortable there are enough options to fill in until whenever Kershaw is ready. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) March 4, 2019

The Dodgers have plenty of rotation depth (Ross Stripling or Julio Urias could jump to the No. 5 starter spot if Kerhsaw starts the year on the injury list). But Roberts said that the club is still "hopeful" Kershaw will be back to 100 percent for Opening Day.