Cleveland Browns' draft picks Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward throw out terrible first pitches at Indians game
Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft
On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns made their latest attempt at finding a quarterback of the future when they selected Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Three picks later, they grabbed Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward with the No.4 pick. Our CBS Sports NFL team has all the draft coverage you could possibly need.
Mayfield and Ward were in Cleveland for various post-draft activities Friday, and they were able to squeeze is some time to stop by Progressive Field to see the Indians take on the Mariners (GameTracker). The duo threw out the ceremonial first pitches before the game. They didn't go so well.
Yikes! Mayfield, on the left, missed high and outside. Definitely not the first throw the Browns faithful want to see from their new franchise quarterback. Then again, Mayfield could probably airmail a few more tosses and still be the best quarterback Cleveland has had in about 25 years.
Ward spiked a pitch in front of the plate, though, to be fair, he doesn't throw a ball for a living like Mayfield. Cut him some slack.
