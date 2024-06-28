The Lake County Captains, the minor-league High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, unveiled a new seating option for fans who want to sit behind home plate without going too far for a bathroom break.

As part of a partnership with plumbing company Roto-Rooter, the team has revealed "Roto-Rooter Toilet Row." The Captains' commodes are positioned right behind home plate in what they've described as "a groundbreaking first in Minor League Baseball." The team emphasized that the eight seats are "super comfortable" and "elegantly designed" while offering "unparalleled views of the action."

"Everyone deserves a VIP experience, and with Toilet Row, we're taking that to a whole new level," Captains GM Jen Yorko said. "Thanks to Roto-Rooter, fans can now enjoy the game from the best 'seat' in the house."

Roto-Rooter Toilet Row will also come with service and attention from Horatio, the team's "dedicated bathroom attendant, who will ensure that your needs are met with mouthwash, combs, and gum — keeping you fresh throughout the game."

Yorko also announced the creation of Roto-Rooter's Plunger Challenge.

"Two brave souls will battle it out each game to see who can expertly launch and stick a plunger onto Roto-Rooter's target," she said. "Winners score not just bragging rights, but a prime spot in the coveted Roto-Rooter Toilet Row."

Tickets for Toilet Row are available at captainsbaseball.com.