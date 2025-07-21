The Cleveland Guardians do not sound eager to change their nickname back to the "Indians" after President Donald Trump called for the franchise to go back to its previous moniker in a social media post over the weekend. Trump also called for the NFL's Washington Commanders to go back to the "Redskins" team name.

"The Washington 'Whatever's' should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. "Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!"

Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said later Sunday that the team is "excited about the future" as they continue to build their brand as the Guardians. Here's what Antonetti told reporters (via the Akron Beacon Journal):

"Not something I'm tracking or have been paying a lot of attention to, but I would say generally I understand that there are very different perspectives on the decision we made a few years ago," Antonetti said. "But obviously it's a decision we've made and we've gotten the opportunity to build the brand as the Guardians over the last four years and are excited about the future."

Trump attempted to purchase the Cleveland baseball franchise from former owner Steve O'Neill's estate in 1983. His bid was rejected and the team was sold to real estate developer Richard Jacobs, who then sold the team to members of the Dolan family in 2000.

This is the fourth year of the Guardians team name. The franchise went by just "Cleveland" in 1901, the Cleveland Blues in 1902, and the Cleveland Napoleons from 1903-05 and the Cleveland Naps from 1906-14 in honor of Hall of Famer Nap Lajoie. They adopted the "Indians" name in 1915 and it remained until 2021.

In addition to changing the team name, the Guardians have also phased out the "Chief Wahoo" logo the last four years.