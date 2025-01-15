January's arrival can mean only one thing around these parts: it's time to rank minor-league prospects. Every team across the majors is selling hope to their fans: some are selling it in a more immediate fashion, in the form of active offseasons full of free-agent signings and trade acquisitions. Others, meanwhile, are selling it in the personage of prospects who could make the difference over the coming years.

CBS Sports will spend the next month examining the top three prospects in each organization. Our definition of "prospect" is simple: does that player have rookie eligibility remaining for the 2025 season? If so, they're a prospect; if not, that's probably why your favorite young player is absent from the proceedings.

As always, these lists are formed following conversations with scouts, analysts, player development specialists, and other talent evaluators around the industry. There's a fair amount of firsthand evaluation, statistical analysis, and historical research mixed in, too. Plus a heaping of personal bias -- we all have certain traits and profiles that we prefer over others, there's no sense pretending otherwise.

Keep in mind that there's no one right answer with these sorts of things. Besides, these are merely our opinions, meaning they have no actual bearing on the future. We already published our ranking of the top 25 prospects in all of the minors.

With all that out of the way, let's get to ranking the top three prospects in the Cleveland Guardians system.

1.Travis Bazzana, 2B

Top 25 rank: No. 12

The short hook: Last summer's No. 1 pick can really hit

The Guardians' love for Bazzana was a poorly kept secret within the industry, with several talent evaluators identifying him to CBS Sports as the likely No. 1 pick before the college season even got underway. Whether or not the Guardians ever wavered on their selection is for them to know, but Bazzana did his part to keep them engaged. He again showed off a well-rounded offensive game that includes excellent swing decisions and both above-average strength (despite a smaller frame) and speed. A substandard arm will limit him to second base, and it's fair to write that he's maxed out physically -- something that divides scouts when it comes to draft prospects. Evaluators have long raved about Bazzana's work ethic, however, suggesting he'll be able to make any additional gains that are available to him, be they physical or otherwise. MLB ETA: Spring 2026

2. Jaison Chourio, OF

The short hook: Jackson's brother is an intriguing prospect himself

Chourio, a switch-hitter, enjoyed a breakout effort in his first full season outside of the complex. He walked more than he struck out and, in turn, reached base more than 41% of the time in the Carolina League, where he was on average a year and a half younger than his competition. Chourio can't match his older, more famous brother's dynamism, but he's a capable hitter from the left side with the chance to contribute a little across the board. He's also a capable thief, having swiped 44 bags at an 80% success rate. Chourio did have his season end prematurely on account of a broken left wrist. Provided he shows no ill effects come spring, he ought to spend most of the 2025 campaign stationed in High-A. MLB ETA: Spring 2027

3. Chase DeLauter, OF

The short hook: Capable bat, but will his body allow it to matter?

DeLauter is an intriguing, polished prospect who continues to be plagued by durability woes. He's appeared in just 96 professional regular season games since being drafted in 2022, with 39 of those appearances coming this past year. (DeLauter also saw action in the Arizona Fall League in an attempt to gain back lost repetitions.) He's capable of contributing in each of the triple-slash categories when he's active, and a prolonged clean bill of health would likely see him secure an everyday role. Unfortunately, he's about to enter his age-23 season without a single year with 300 or more plate appearances. DeLauter won't be on this list next trip around the sun: either because he'll have graduated, or because he'll have gotten injured again. MLB ETA: Spring 2025