Cleveland Indians donate playoff share worth nearly $37,000 to Puerto Rico relief

The Cleveland Indians, a team that took first place in the AL Central with 102 wins last season, showed some charity on Monday as they tried to do their part to provide aid for Puerto Rico, an island still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Maria. Maria ravaged Dominica and Puerto Rico for the second half of September last year, and pockets of the island still don't have power.

Although much of the power has been restored, Puerto Rico is still suffering the devastating effects, and the rebuild is in full swing as the island tries to come back from its worst natural disaster on record.

To aid in the relief, the Indians will be donating their full playoff share from the 2017 season to Francisco Lindor and Roberto Perez's communities, not to mention a donation from the Indians' wives association. All things told, the Indians' earnings are worth $36,782.74, while the wives association gave an additional $4,000.

The Indians made the donation before playing the Minnesota Twins in Puerto Rico on Tuesday night. Manager Terry Francona said that it was the team simply doing what they do. "I'm not surprised," he said when he was asked about the donation, via Cleveland.com. "That's one of the things I'm probably most proud about that guys want to give back.

"We're so lucky. Most of us, including myself, aren't capable of doing much else. Since we're in this game and get treated really well, especially financially, to help out other people is awesome."

During the game, the Puerto Rican crowd was treated to one of the coolest moments of the early season when Lindor homered and the entire stadium went wild.

Of the team's donations, $18,400 will be going Nuestra Escuela (Our School) in Caguas, where Lindor was raised for 12 years. The rest will go to Extra Bases Inc., founded by Carlos Delgado, which will go to Albergue Jesus de Nazareth, a Mayageuz home for abused children. The $4,000 from the wives association will go to Puerto Rico's oldest institution for abused women, Casa Protegida Julia de Burgos.

It's a nice gesture, and the Indians' presence in Puerto Rico has certainly been a positive one. Lindor has never looked happier, and that's saying something. For the Indians, this is just doing their part.