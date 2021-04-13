Cleveland infielder Yu Chang highlighted some of the racist comments he received following his team's loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night that was sparked by a throwing error on his part. Chang, who is from Taiwan, posted a screenshot featuring some of the comments he received on Instagram.

The post included the hashtag "#StopAsianHate," a phrase that has been used widely on social media in response to the growing number of hate crimes committed against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the United States.

Chang's post, which includes screenshots of messages with graphic language, can be seen here.

The comments the infielder received were in response to what happened in the bottom of the ninth between Chicago and Cleveland.

Both teams were tied entering the frame, and the White Sox had a player on first and second. Nick Williams hit a grounder over to first and Chang, after fielding the ball, tried to start a double play. His throw hit Yasmani Grandal and was deflected in a way that prevented other Cleveland infielders from getting the ball and throwing out Nick Madrigal, who had made his way home for the walk-off win.

This was the play.

Chang has played for three seasons in Cleveland, mostly at shortstop and third base, and only began playing first base this season.

Last month, a study revealed that there was a 150 percent surge in anti-Asian hate crimes through 2020, while hate crimes overall fell by 7 percent.